BBC chair Richard Sharp will ‘have to go’ if found to have broken appointment rules, says Labour
Published
Richard Sharp “will have to go” from his role at the BBC if he is found to have broken the code for public appointments by facilitating a loan for Boris Johnson, a senior opposition figure says. The shadow transport secretary Louise Haigh told Sky News: If it is revealed that he has failed to…
#richardsharp #borisjohnson #louisehaigh #skynews #rishisunak #conservative #westminster #scotland #snp #holyrood