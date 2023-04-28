Let it be: Inside a Canadian music empire built on selling rock 'n' roll nostalgia note for note

That night has not happened yet, but leave it to Martin and there is a pretty good chance it will, and an equally good chance the venue won’t be some cozy, piano-anchored nook, but perhaps Massey Hall, the historic Toronto concert venue Springsteen and countless other rock stars have visited over…



#masseyhall #springsteen #martin #classicalbumslive #cal #pinkfloyd #rogerwaters #alancross #rollingstones #clearwaterrevival