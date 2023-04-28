Tom Cruise, Winnie the Pooh, Nicole Scherzinger Set for King Charles’ Coronation Concert

Tom Cruise, Winnie the Pooh, Nicole Scherzinger Set for King Charles’ Coronation Concert

Upworthy

Published

King Charles III’s coronation is set to be a memorable occasion – if only for the eclectic lineup that will be appearing at a concert thrown in the new monarch’s honor. The latest stars to be confirmed for the Coronation Concert, which will take place in the grounds of Windsor Castle the day after…

#charlesiiis #windsorcastle #tomcruise #pussycatdolls #nicolescherzinger #buckinghampalace #elizabethiis #queenelizabeths #kingcharles #queenelizabeth

Full Article