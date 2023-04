Army leadership on Friday ordered an aviation stand-down after two fatal helicopter crashes, the most recent of which killed three soldiers and injured a fourth in Alaska on Thursday. The order by Army Chief of Staff James McConville grounds all Army aviators except those on critical missions…



