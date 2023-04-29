Army grounds aviators for training after fatal crashes
Published
The U.S. Army has grounded the units after 12 soldiers died within the last month in helicopter crashes in Alaska and Kentucky, the military branch announced Friday.Full Article
Published
The U.S. Army has grounded the units after 12 soldiers died within the last month in helicopter crashes in Alaska and Kentucky, the military branch announced Friday.Full Article
Army leadership on Friday ordered an aviation stand-down after two fatal helicopter crashes, the most recent of which killed three..