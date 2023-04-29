Bucks coach's brother died in car crash during playoff series vs. Heat

Bucks coach's brother died in car crash during playoff series vs. Heat

Newsy

Published

ViewMilwaukee Bucks Coach Mike Budenholzer's brother died just before Game 4 of his team's first-round playoff series against the Miami Heat, a spokesperson for the coach confirmed to The Athletic.

Sources with the team say the coach's brother died in a car accident. 

Budenholzer is the youngest of seven children, though...

Full Article