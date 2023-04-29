Bucks coach's brother died in car crash during playoff series vs. Heat

ViewMilwaukee Bucks Coach Mike Budenholzer's brother died just before Game 4 of his team's first-round playoff series against the Miami Heat, a spokesperson for the coach confirmed to The Athletic.
Sources with the team say the coach's brother died in a car accident.
Budenholzer is the youngest of seven children, though...
