The Mason Crosby-era is over. The Green Bay Packers used a sixth round draft pick Saturday to select Auburn kicker Anders Carlson. With that, Crosby’s 16-year run as the Packers’ kicker is over. Carlson made 71.8% of his field goals while at Auburn (79 of 110). He went just 5-of-17 from 50-plus…



