Joe Biden Takes Swipes At Tucker Carlson, Don Lemon, Ron DeSantis’ War With Disney & Himself At WHCD; POTUS Promises To Bring Imprisoned Evan Gershkovich &…

“I believe in the First Amendment, and not just because my good friend Jimmy Madison wrote it,” joked President Joe Biden tonight at the White House Correspondents’ Association Dinner. “I had a lot of Ron DeSantis jokes ready, but Mickey Mouse beat the Hell out of me and got there first,” POTUS…



#firstamendment #jimmymadison #rondesantis #mickeymouse #disney #washingtonhilton #houseofmouse #disneyworld #orlando #tuckercarlson