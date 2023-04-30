White House Correspondents’ Dinner: Roy Wood Jr. Roasts Everyone in Earshot

Roy Wood Jr. hilariously summed up every major political event of the last few months during his White House Correspondents’ Dinner monologue Saturday night, making sure to torch every politician, news network, news anchor (current and former) and political faction along the way. Following Joe…



#roywoodjr #joebidens #dailyshow #wood #tuckercarlson #trevornoahs #donlemon #kenanthompson #louisarmstrong #georgesantos