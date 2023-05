It’s said that on St. Patrick’s Day, everyone is Irish. The same goes for Cinco de Mayo, the unofficial May 5 holiday commemorating the Mexican army’s victory over France in the Battle of Puebla in 1862. But it has evolved to celebrate Mexican culture and heritage, especially through food and…



#stpatricksday #irish #cincodemayo #mexican #battleofpuebla #hispanic #corona #claritas #mckinsey #latinos