Met Gala 2023 Beauty: From Minimalist Manes to Glowing Glam, Fashion’s Fanciest Night Was All About Effortless Elegance
Published
Last night’s Met Gala theme honored the late Karl Lagerfeld, who died in 2019. The dress code simply read “In honor of Karl,” leaving it mostly up for interpretation for the celebrities attending — and their stylists. While past Met Gala looks have spanned a spectrum of eccentricity, stars know…
#karllagerfeld #metgala #cocochanel #daisyjones #camilamorrone #rachelbrosnahan #karliekloss #nicolekidman #michaelacoel #giselebündchen