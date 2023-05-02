Supreme Court Justice John Paul Stevens' private papers made open to the public

Supreme Court Justice John Paul Stevens' private papers made open to the public

Upworthy

Published

Newly opened records that belonged to Supreme Court Justice John Paul Stevens give the public a behind-the-scenes glimpse at his decades on the court, including the tense struggle over the 2000 presidential election and major cases on affirmative action and abortion. Documents that became…

#supremecourt #johnpaulstevens #roevwade #florida #georgewbush #democrat #algore #anthonykennedy #antoninscalia #libraryofcongress

Full Article