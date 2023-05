Finn Cole has signed with UTA for representation in all areas. He is best known for his first leading role in the BAFTA-nominated series, Peaky Blinders alongside Cillian Murphy, Tom Hardy and the late Helen McCrory. His breakout role was in the hit TNT drama series Animal Kingdom portraying…



