Kevin Costner and Christine Baumgartner are separating. Baumgarten, 49, has filed for divorce, PEOPLE has confirmed. In a statement to PEOPLE, Costner's representative said, "It is with great sadness that circumstances beyond his control have transpired which have resulted in Mr. Costner having to…



#kevincostner #christinebaumgartner #baumgarten #subscribe #peoplecatch #royalfamily