Prince William and Kate's big pre-coronation visit gate crashed in clip

Prince William and Kate Middleton had an unexpected extra guest as they visited a pub on Friday to help Londoners get into the spirit of King Charles III's coronation. The Prince and Princess of Wales arrived at the Dog & Duck in Soho as fans and the media watched, two days before the coronation.…



#princewilliam #katemiddleton #charlesiii #dogduck #soho #royal #realizzareimieisogni #tiktok #metropolitanpolice #queencamilla