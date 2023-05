253,000 new jobs were added to the U.S. economy in April, smashing forecasts of 180,000 • Wages were up 4.4% annually, accelerating from March figures • It’s a mixed picture for the Fed, who just raised interest rates for tenth time in a row The U.S. jobs economy has continued to defy expectations…



#treasury #qaisgoldrushkit #adp #jeromepowell #qaisfoundationkits