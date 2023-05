Prince William, Prince of Wales, was the only royal to kneel in allegiance to his father, the newly crowned King Charles III. Following the official crowning of the new monarch, William kneeled down and said, “I, William, Prince of Wales, pledge my loyalty to you, and faith and truth I will bear…



#princewilliam #wales #charlesiii #robeofrighteousness #westminsterabbey #elizabethii #coronation