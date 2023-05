The Green Bay Packers had a wild NFL Draft, selecting 13 players — its most in 23 years. Who will play? Who will sit? Here, I rank the draft picks in order of who’s likely to contribute the most — and least — in 2023. The Packers lost Allen Lazard and Randall Cobb in free agency, and now have the…



#greenbaypackers #nfl #packers #allenlazard #randallcobb #msu #jonericsullivan #greenbays #reed #rashangary