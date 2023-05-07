'Mad panic' evacuation as IAEA warns of a nuclear accident at Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant occupied by Russian forces

Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant on May 1, 2022. ANDREY BORODULIN/AFP via Getty Images Fears mount of increased fighting around the contested Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant. The UN has said that "We must act now to prevent the threat of a severe nuclear accident." An exiled Ukrainian official…



#andreyborodulinafp #gettyimagesfears #ukraine #iaea #russian #rafaelmarianogrossi #newshour #moscow #ivanfedorov #melitopol