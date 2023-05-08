Trump told reporters he would 'confront' the 'false' rape accusation made against him by E. Jean Carroll. He has officially missed the final deadline to testify

E. Jean Carroll and Donald Trump. Getty/Getty Donald Trump will officially not be testifying at his civil rape trial. The former president was given a deadline after telling reporters he would attend. Closing arguments for the case are set for Monday, and the jury will begin deliberating Tuesday.…



#ejeancarroll #donaldtrump #carroll #trump #doonbegireland #lewiskaplan #lauraitaliano #joetacopina #elle #bergdorfgoodman