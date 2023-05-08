ViewThere is nothing like the promise of a chapter closing to draw people to the movie theater, especially when tied to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. This weekend, “ Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3,” which says goodbye to this iteration of the space misfits and its driving creative voice, director James Gunn, earned $114...Full Article
'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3' opens to $114 million in N. America
Newsy0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
China Box Office: ‘Guardians of the Galaxy 3’ Opens to $28M
Upworthy
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 debuted to $28 million in China over the weekend, a starting haul that would have been considered..