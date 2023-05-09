Prime Video Lines Up ‘One For All’ Series On Belgian Soccer Players; October Films Hire; Lionsgate LatAm Deal; RTS Cambridge Lineup; ComediHa! Rebrand

Prime Video Lines Up ‘One For All’ Series On Belgian Soccer Players Prime Video is set to launch One for All, a four-part doc from Neo Studios about three Belgian national team football players. Real Madrid’s Thibaut Courtois, Inter Milan’s Romelu Lukaku and Atletico Madrid’s Axel Witsel will…



#belgian #neostudios #thibautcourtois #intermilans #romelulukaku #atleticomadrids #axelwitsel #goldengenerations #worldcup #benelux