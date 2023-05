According to Emilio Estevez, Tom Cruise regretted killing off his “Mission: Impossible” character so much in the first film that he tried to bring him back for the sequel. “’Man, we made such a mistake killing you off,'” Estevez recalled Cruise saying. “He and John Woo were trying to figure out a…



