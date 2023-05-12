What Does Your iPhone Color Say About You?
Published
According to psychologist and color theorist Kate Smith, we gravitate toward, or away from, tints based on how we experienced them in our past.
#katesmith
Published
According to psychologist and color theorist Kate Smith, we gravitate toward, or away from, tints based on how we experienced them in our past.
#katesmith
The brand-new Yellow color for the iPhone 14 Plus and iPhone 14 will be available for preorder on March 10 and in stores on March..