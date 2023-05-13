Country singer Jimmie Allen sued for sexual assault by former manager

ViewA former manager for Jimmie Allen filed a lawsuit against the country music star Thursday, alleging the singer raped and sexually abused her over the course of 18 months in a pattern of behavior that was so pervasive, she says, she contemplated suicide.
Allen denied the allegations in a statement to Scripps News,...
ViewA former manager for Jimmie Allen filed a lawsuit against the country music star Thursday, alleging the singer raped and sexually abused her over the course of 18 months in a pattern of behavior that was so pervasive, she says, she contemplated suicide.