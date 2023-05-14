‘Guardians Vol. 3’ and ‘Super Mario Bros.’ top box office again

‘Guardians Vol. 3’ and ‘Super Mario Bros.’ top box office again

Upworthy

Published

Several new movies infiltrated theaters nationwide this weekend, from a lighthearted trip to Italy with Jane Fonda, Candice Bergen, Diane Keaton and Mary Steenburgen to a Ben Affleck-fronted detective thriller. But the two top spots were once again claimed by Marvel and Mario. In its second…

#janefonda #candicebergen #dianekeaton #marysteenburgen #abenaffleckfronted #marvel #northamerican #chrispratt #pauldergarabedian #comscore

Full Article