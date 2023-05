SpaceX has hired NASA’s former head of human spaceflight Kathy Lueders, as the company continues to develop its Starship launch system to return humans to the moon and beyond. The news was first reported by CNBC. According to that reporting, Lueders will work out of SpaceX’s Starbase launch and…



