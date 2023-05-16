Cannes Kicks Off With Michael Douglas Honor, Catherine Deneuve Tribute To Ukraine & Johnny Depp’s ‘Jeanne Du Barry’

The Cannes Film Festival officially kicked off tonight with Michael Douglas receiving an honorary Palme d’Or, and Catherine Deneuve making a surprise appearance during the opening ceremony — ahead of the world premiere screening of Maïwenn’s Johnny Depp-starrer, Jeanne du Barry, arguably one of…



#cannesfilmfestival #michaeldouglas #palmedor #catherinedeneuve #maïwenn #johnnydepp #jeannedubarry #chiaramastroianni #rubenostlundled #cannes