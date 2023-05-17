Slowthai Removed From Glastonbury, Reading & Leeds Festival Lineups Following Court Appearance on Rape Charges

Warning: the following story contains descriptions of an alleged sexual assault. British rapper Slowthai‘s name appeared to be quietly scrubbed from the lineups of the Glastonbury, Reading & Leeds festivals on Tuesday (May 16) after the MC appeared in court on two charges of rape. The 28-year-old…



