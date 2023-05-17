Kim Jong Un inspected North Korea's first military spy satellite, says its launch is an 'urgent requirement' for the defense of his country

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and his daughter Kim Ju Ae inspect North Korea's first military spy satellite. KCNA via REUTERS Kim Jong Un inspected North Korea's first finished military spy satellite on Tuesday, per reports. Kim gave the group tasked with its launch approval for an unspecified…



#northkorean #kimjongun #kimju #northkorea #pyongyang #kimjuae #guardian #southkorean #kimdongyub