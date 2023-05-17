North Korea shows Kim Jong Un examining a military spy satellite that may be launched soon

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korean leader Kim Jong Un examined a finished military spy satellite, which his country is expected to launch soon, during a visit to his country's aerospace agency where he described space-based reconnaissance as crucial for countering the U.S. and South Korea.



Kim during Tuesday’s visit approved an unspecified “future action plan” in preparations for launching the satellite, North Korea’s official Korean Central News Agency said Wednesday. North Korea hasn't disclosed a target date for the launch, which some analysts say may be in the next few weeks.



That launch would use long-range missile technology banned by past U.N. Security Council resolutions, although previous missile and rockets tests have demonstrated North Korea's ability to deliver a satellite into space.



There are more questions, however, about the satellite's capability. Some South Korean analysts say the satellite shown in North Korean state media photos appears too small and crudely designed to support high-resolution imagery. Photos that North Korean media released from past missile launches were low-resolution.



Photos released by the Rodong Sinmun newspaper of Tuesday's visit showed Kim and his daughter – dressed in white lab coats – talking with scientists near an object that looked like the main component of a satellite. The newspaper did not identify the object, which was surrounded by a perimeter of red tape.



KCNA said the satellite was deemed ready to be loaded onto a rocket after scientists examined the device's assembly and put it through tests to confirm whether it would withstand the environment of space.



The visit was Kim’s first public appearance in about a month, following a previous visit to the aerospace center on April 18 as state media announced that...