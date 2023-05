Fox News Shoots Down Rumors From ‘Left Wing Activists’ That Laura Ingraham Is Getting Fired

Fox News released a statement on Wednesday blasting “left wing activists” who took to Twitter and reported that the network planned to fire prime time host Laura Ingraham after Matt Drudge’s eponymous news aggregation site reported on a prime time shake-up at the network. The Drudge Report dropped…



#twitter #lauraingraham #mattdrudge #drudgereport #seanhannity #tuckercarlsons #jessewatters #greggutfeld #drudge #joncooper