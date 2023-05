Sam Zell, the real estate investor who amassed an empire of apartment buildings, offices and mobile homes, earning the nickname “the grave dancer” for his ability to swoop up distressed real estate for a song, died Thursday. He was 81. His death was announced by Equity Residential, the multifamily…



#samzell #polish #playboy #equityoffice #blackstonegroup #zell #jonathangray #blackstone #tribunecompany #davidcarr