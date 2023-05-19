Pentagon says $3 billion in weapons can go to Ukraine, citing error

ViewThe Pentagon has overestimated the value of the weapons it has sent to Ukraine by at least $3 billion — an accounting error that could be a boon for the war effort because it will allow the Defense Department to send more weapons now without asking Congress for more money.
The acknowledgment on Thursday comes at a time...
