'Rust' weapons supervisor wants Baldwin shooting charges dropped

ViewAttorneys for the weapons supervisor on the New Mexico film set where Alec Baldwin shot and killed a cinematographer asked a judge Thursday to dismiss her involuntary manslaughter charge, as Baldwin's was last month.
The motion filed in Santa Fe County court from lawyers for Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, the armorer on the set of...
