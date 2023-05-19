D.C. police officer charged with obstruction over contacts with Proud Boys leader Tarrio

A day after the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio texted a contact in the Washington D.C. police department: “I think I could have stopped this whole thing.” That admission from Tarrio is at the center of newly unsealed charges against Metropolitan Police Department…



