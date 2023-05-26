Judge to sentence 2 Oath Keepers after punishing group's founder

Judge to sentence 2 Oath Keepers after punishing group's founder

Newsy

Published

ViewTwo members of the Oath Keepers who stormed the U.S. Capitol in a military-style formation will be sentenced Friday, a day after the far-right extremist group's founder received an 18-year prison term for seditious conspiracy and other charges in the Jan. 6, 2021, attack.

U.S. District Judge Amit Mehta will sentence Army...

Full Article