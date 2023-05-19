White Men Can’t Jump, but they sure can be in unfortunate remakes

White Men Can’t Jump, but they sure can be in unfortunate remakes

Upworthy

Published

Ron Shelton’s 1992 comedy White Men Can’t Jump is a stone-cold classic. It’s got three movie stars — Wesley Snipes, Rosie Perez, and Woody Harrelson — at the top of their game. It’s a funny film, devoting long stretches to effortless hangout scenes on Venice Beach basketball courts, where the…

#ronshelton #whitemencantjump #wesleysnipes #rosieperez #woodyharrelson #venicebeach #calmatic #kamalallen #sinquawalls #teyanataylor

Full Article