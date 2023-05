The Foo Fighters are gearing up for a bustling touring season — their first without drummer Taylor Hawkins, who died tragically in Colombia last year — that kicks off with a date in New Hampshire in the coming week. Taking on the challenge of filling Hawkins’ role, as Variety tipped back in…



#taylorhawkins #colombia #newhampshire #variety #joshfreese #freese #gunsnroses #aperfectcircle #dannyelfman #offspring