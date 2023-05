Vinicius Junior could leave Real Madrid on a free transfer in 2024 because of the racist abuse he has suffered in Spain, hinting as much in a social media statement made after being sent off against Valencia on Sunday. The Brazilian was dismissed following a tussle with Hugo Duro in the 97th…



#viniciusjunior #realmadrid #spain #brazilian #hugoduro #spanish #afrobrazilian #carloancelotti #laliga #movistarplus