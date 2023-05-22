Ukraine from April 21 to May 22: Power outage at Zaporizhzhia nuclear facility

This blog file is now closed. For the latest developments, head over . The war that began with Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February 2022 has passed a grim one-year milestone, with mounting military and civilian deaths. As fighting rages in and around Bakhmut, Western nations have raised their…



#ukraine #bakhmut #hongkong #russian #ukrainians #russians #georgia #yuriymalashko #zaporizhzhiacity #anatolyantonov