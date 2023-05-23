LeBron James hints at retirement, but will he walk away from a $46.7 million payday?
Following the Los Angeles Lakers’ elimination in the Western Conference finals Monday, basketball legend LeBron James raised eyebrows by dropping hints that his playing days could be ending a lot sooner than anyone expected. In a postgame press conference that aired on ESPN after the Denver…
