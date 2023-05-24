Family of Colorado man killed by police during mental health crisis gets $19 million settlement

The parents of a 22-year-old Colorado man killed by a sheriff’s deputy while suffering a mental health crisis will get $19 million from government state and local agencies and changes to how officers are trained, under a settlement announced Tuesday. The shooting of Christian Glass after his SUV…



#colorado #christianglass #silverplume #simonglass #creekcounty #coloradostatepatrol #sallyglass #divisionofgaming #siddharthahrathod #georgefloyds