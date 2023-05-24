Taylor Swift & Ice Spice Collab, Suga Breaks Record, J-Hope Army Update & More

Taylor Swift reveals Ice Spice ‘Karma’ Remix and a different version of her Lana Del Rey collab. Stevie Nicks thanked Taylor for writing “You’re on Your Own, Kid,” which helped her mourn Christine McVie. Joe Jonas gave curious Swifties an update on his relationship with Swift on an episode of Dax…



