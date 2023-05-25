Bad Boys 4: Better Call Saul Breakout Rhea Seehorn Joins The Cast

Bad Boys 4: Better Call Saul Breakout Rhea Seehorn Joins The Cast

Upworthy

Published

Better Call Saul star Rhea Seehorn will be joining Will Smith and Martin Lawrence in the cast of Bad Boys 4.

#callsaul #rheaseehorn #willsmith #martinlawrence #badboys4

Full Article