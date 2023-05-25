Microsoft: State-backed Chinese hackers could be ready for disruption

ViewState-backed Chinese hackers have been targeting U.S. critical infrastructure and could be laying the technical groundwork for the potential disruption of critical communications between the U.S. and Asia during future crises, Microsoft said Wednesday.
The targets include sites in Guam, where the U.S. has a major military...
