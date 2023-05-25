Canadian Actress Samantha Weinstein Dies at 28

Samantha Weinstein, a Canadian actress since childhood who played high school student Heather in the 2013 remake of Carrie, has died. She was 28 years old. Weinstein died on May 14 at Princess Margaret Hospital in Toronto after battling ovarian cancer for over two and a half years. James Crammond,…



