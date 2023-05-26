Universal credit system not working for artists, says Julie Hesmondhalgh

More financial support should be available to artists in the periods where they are not working, the former Coronation Street actor Julie Hesmondhalgh has said, as research revealed universal credit is pushing the creative workforce into destitution. The study by the performing arts union Equity…



#coronationstreet #juliehesmondhalgh #universityofwarwick #hayleycropper #kafkaesque #rufusnorris #equity #uc #paulwfleming #mif