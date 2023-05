Luther Ford, who is playing Prince Harry in the upcoming final season of The Crown, has signed with talent agency Hamilton Hodell. Ford, whose appearance in The Crown will be his debut, has signed in all areas apart from press, where he is represented by Pinnacle PR. Ford is one of two Prince…



#lutherford #crown #hamiltonhodell #ford #pinnaclepr #crownseason6 #fflynedwards #rufuskampa #princewilliam #edmcvey