After yearslong delay, DEA revokes license of drug distributor over opioid crisis failures

The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration stripped one of the nation’s largest drug distributors of its license to sell highly addictive painkillers Friday after determining it failed to flag thousands of suspicious orders at the height of the opioid crisis. The action against Morris & Dickson Co.…



#morrisdicksonco #dea #morrisdickson #annemilgram #pauldicksonsr #shreveport #wales #morrisdicksons #amerisourcebergen #charleswdorman